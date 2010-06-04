Spring in February

January is ending as one of the mildest and least snowy ones on record. There have only been a handful of years with this little snow in January. And there sure isn't any coming tomorrow.

The storm to our south that we've been watching all week has trended farther south each day. Now it seems like much of our area will escape any rain over the weekend. The best chance of rain is at the shore Saturday morning. Then some showers are possible north and west of Philly late Saturday night. Just a mainly cloudy weekend.

The warm weather moves in Monday, and should stay with us for about 3 days. Each of those days could get to 60 degrees, but probably not to record levels. Rain and shifting winds will end the warm spell Thursday.

Fri: Cloudy and not as cold.

Sat: Cloudy. High 46

Sun: Mostly cloudy. High 47

Mon: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 60

Tue: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High 62

Wed: Rain likely, but still warm. High 60