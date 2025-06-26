Philly's 3-day scorcher: How this week's heat wave stacks up against history's hottest

Philadelphia is finally catching a break today as we wrap up a sweltering heat wave that had residents cranking up the AC and hunting for any scrap of shade.

For three straight days – Monday through Wednesday – the city baked under temperatures of 99°, 101°, and 99°.

With today’s forecast calling for a more manageable 88°, it’s the perfect time to catch our breath and see how this early-summer scorcher measures up against Philadelphia’s legendary heat waves.

The numbers don’t lie: Intense but brief

Here’s the thing about this week’s heat wave – it packed a punch, but it was mercifully short. Tuesday’s 101° on June 24 was the first triple-digit reading Philadelphia has logged since July 18, 2012, when the thermometer reached exactly 100°. To find a hotter day, you have to go back to July 22, 2011, when the airport hit 103°.

But three days of extreme heat? That’s practically just dipping our toes into heatwave territory compared with past marathons.

The granddaddy arrived in 1901, when the city sweated through a brutal 12-day stretch from June 25 to July 6. Official highs never dipped below 90° and topped out at 103°, part of a deadly East Coast event that claimed thousands of lives.

June heat: Earlier than usual, but not unprecedented

Late-June heat can catch people off guard – we’re barely into summer, and suddenly it feels like mid-July. Still, Philadelphia has seen significant June heat before:

1925: Six consecutive scorchers (June 4 – 9); two days hit 100°, and three more peaked at 98–99°. And on June 5, 1925, the mercury hit 100°, the earliest triple-digit day ever recorded in the city.

1994: Two separate 100° days (June 15 and 19).

Historical heat perspective: The big ones

1901 (June 25 – July 6): 12 straight days at 90° or above, peaking at 103°.

1918 (Aug 7): All-time city record of 106°.

1925 (June 4 – 9): Early-summer heat wave with two 100° highs, blamed for hundreds of deaths.

2011 (Jul 22): 103°, the hottest day of the 21st century so far.

1881 (Sep 7): 102°, the latest triple-digit reading ever recorded in Philadelphia – proof that the heat can linger past Labor Day.

What this means for the rest of summer 2025

While this heat wave was shorter than the historical monsters, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. Each day broke the daily record, and with the humidity also running high, each day was potentially dangerous, especially for vulnerable residents. Its early timing reminds us that Philadelphia summers can turn brutal quickly.

The good news? Modern Philly is far better equipped to handle extreme heat than in decades past. Cooling centers, aggressive public-health messaging, and improved infrastructure help protect residents in ways that simply didn’t exist a century ago.

And today’s weather forecasting is light-years ahead of what it was even a few decades ago. High-resolution computer models, around-the-clock satellite data, and rapidly updated radar allow the First Alert team of meteorologists to flag upcoming heat waves days in advance and fine-tune temperature forecasts within a degree or two. That lead time gives schools, health departments, and families ample warning to prepare, adjust schedules, and look out for neighbors who might need help.

Looking ahead

As we settle into more typical 80s this afternoon, remember that summer is just getting started. This three-day blast may not have matched the 1901 marathon or the scorching 106° of 1918, but it shows how fast the heat can crank up in Philadelphia – and how late it can linger, too.



Stay cool, Philadelphia, July and August still lie ahead!