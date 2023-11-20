Rainy Tuesday to put damper on Thanksgiving travel

What to Know Expect some tricky travel Tuesday afternoon and evening as rain hits the Philadelphia region.

At least 1 to 2 inches of rain -- or more -- will fall Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Conditions clear out Wednesday then temps cool off for a clear Thanksgiving day.

Stormy weather could put a damper on your Thanksgiving travel plans.

Here's what the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team says to expect on a potentially tricky travel Tuesday:

November rain

If you hit the road Monday for Thanksgiving, the weather cooperated. However, a significant rainstorm is expected on Tuesday, potentially causing travel issues.

The rain was hitting parts of the Midwest Monday and should move toward the Philadelphia region overnight into Tuesday. The wet weather is expected to move in east to west from noon to 2 p.m., eventually becoming widespread and steady rain by the commute home. The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the storm could lead to ponding on roads, particularly during those heavier periods of rain from Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Caution is advised for those traveling at that time. Note that slippery spots on roads and sidewalks are harder to spot at night.

More than an inch of rain is expected in most of the region, with 2 inches or more in some neighborhoods. The rain -- the heaviest in weeks -- is needed due to a 30% rainfall deficit since the beginning of September.

NBC10 Many neighborhoods could get an inch of rain or more Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Accompanying the rain will be warmer air, so only rain for our area with highs nearing 50. Any initial wintry mix will be confined to the Pocono Mountains, with no accumulation expected.

The entire Philadelphia region should prepare for rain and gusty winds, especially strong along the Jersey Shore where 30 to 35 mph gusts could hit.

Clearing out for Thanksgiving eve and Thanksgiving

Luckily, "nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain." So that means that skies clear Wednesday.

After sunrise Wednesday, the storm moves out and the weather will greatly improve, leading to a sunny, dry and tranquil Thanksgiving day.

Temps on Wednesday push to near 60 with winds gusting up to 20 to 25 mph, before cooling off to the low to mid 50s on Thanksgiving.

Please be safe traveling wherever you may be going and be sure to download the NBC10 app to ensure you stay ahead of any wet weather.