Temps Feeling Like the Single Digits Heading Our Way

What to Know A First Alert is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday as an Arctic blast grips the region.

It is expected to feel like the single digits as of Thursday morning.

Temps will start to slowly warm on Friday.

Have the heavy coat, hat, scarf and gloves on hand as bone-chilling temps are descending on the Philadelphia region, bringing feels-like temps in the single digits in most neighborhoods by Thursday morning.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the Arctic blast from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.

As temps drop later Wednesday, a brief snow shower could move through, but the cold is the bigger concern.

The high in Philadelphia and many surrounding neighborhoods isn’t expected to break the freezing mark Thursday as gusty winds make it feel even colder for a period of hours. Feels-like temps are only expected to get into the teens later Thursday. Those chilly conditions continue into Friday morning.

The last time the region had temps this cold was way back in early February. Be ready to turn on the heater if you haven’t done so already. People should also be sure to check in on vulnerable friends and family to make sure they are staying warm.

Once the cold blast ends, temps slowly creep up heading into the weekend.