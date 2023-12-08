Sunday soaker: Heavy rain, flooding and wind to hit Philly region

Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds are set to hit our region on Sunday and last through Monday morning.

After a mild Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the 50s, rain will begin to move into the Philadelphia area on Sunday.

There will be scattered showers around 6:30 a.m. Sunday before the rain turns heavy across the region around 11:30 a.m.

By 4 p.m., the heavy rain will continue with possible thunder and lightning as well as strong wind gusts.

The rain will continue Sunday night through the overnight hours before moving out just in time for the morning commute on Monday.

The heavy rain is expected to lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying locations, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the entire region Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

