What to Know Thunderstorms are threatening to bring damaging wind and flooding downpours to the Philadelphia region on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Sunday's severe storm threat comes after some light showers and sprinkles on Saturday.

Temps should remain warmer than normal throughout the weekend, but winds on Sunday will have it feeling cooler.

Be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to ensure you can get weather alerts and the latest forecast, even if you lose power.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day a little early this weekend? You might want to keep a green poncho handy as there are a couple chances for rain and the possibility of severe storms before the end of Sunday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 🚨 First Alert 🚨 for damaging wind, flooding downpours and severe thunderstorms for the entire Philadelphia region for 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, 2025, through midnight.

With stormy weather likely heading our way, here's what you need to know:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Sprinkles and showers on a spring-like Saturday ☔

Saturday, March 15, starts with thick fog in the morning, along with a few light showers or sprinkles possible in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, keeping things gray but mild as temps warm into the lower 60s.

Stormy weather blows in on Sunday ⛈️

Sunday is the main event, as gusty winds ramp up ahead of a powerful cold front. Expect scattered showers during the day, but the strongest winds and heaviest rain arrive in the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely. The strong winds will deliver a warm and moist airmass, pushing temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s, but it won’t be a pleasant warm-up.

NBC10 NBC10

Sunday evening, the cold front takes hold with downpours, bringing 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, which could lead to street flooding in some spots. There’s also a severe weather threat, with the potential for thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts. Power outages are possible.

NBC10 NBC10

NBC10 NBC10

For those heading to the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday (here's your guide to the action), expect cloudy, windy and mild conditions, with a chance of scattered light showers, but the parade should wrap up before the worst of the storm moves in.

By Monday morning, any lingering showers will clear out, leading to a nice St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) with sunshine and cooler, but comfortable conditions.