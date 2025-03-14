First Alert Weather

Severe storms threaten before weekend ends. Here's what to know

Stormy weather is expected in the Philadelphia region later on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Here's what to expect from the flooding and wind threats

By Bill Henley and NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Thunderstorms are threatening to bring damaging wind and flooding downpours to the Philadelphia region on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
  • Sunday's severe storm threat comes after some light showers and sprinkles on Saturday.
  • Temps should remain warmer than normal throughout the weekend, but winds on Sunday will have it feeling cooler.
  • Be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to ensure you can get weather alerts and the latest forecast, even if you lose power.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day a little early this weekend? You might want to keep a green poncho handy as there are a couple chances for rain and the possibility of severe storms before the end of Sunday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 🚨 First Alert 🚨 for damaging wind, flooding downpours and severe thunderstorms for the entire Philadelphia region for 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, 2025, through midnight.

With stormy weather likely heading our way, here's what you need to know:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Sprinkles and showers on a spring-like Saturday

Saturday, March 15, starts with thick fog in the morning, along with a few light showers or sprinkles possible in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, keeping things gray but mild as temps warm into the lower 60s.

First Alert Traffic Mar 12

Go green: Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade brings culture, music, road closures

St. Patrick's Day Mar 12

Feeling lucky? A guide to St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia and beyond

Stormy weather blows in on Sunday ⛈️

Sunday is the main event, as gusty winds ramp up ahead of a powerful cold front. Expect scattered showers during the day, but the strongest winds and heaviest rain arrive in the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely. The strong winds will deliver a warm and moist airmass, pushing temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s, but it won’t be a pleasant warm-up.

NBC10
NBC10
Winds will be gusting Sunday evening.

Sunday evening, the cold front takes hold with downpours, bringing 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, which could lead to street flooding in some spots. There’s also a severe weather threat, with the potential for thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts. Power outages are possible.

Map shows rain and storms over Philly region.
NBC10
NBC10
Bands of heavy rain are expected later on Sunday.
Storms are more likely to become severe in Philadelphia, Delaware, most of South Jersey and the Pennsylvania suburbs than along the Jersey Coast on Sunday night.
NBC10
NBC10
Much of the Philadelphia region will be under a greater threat for severe weather on Sunday compared to points further east and north.

For those heading to the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday (here's your guide to the action), expect cloudy, windy and mild conditions, with a chance of scattered light showers, but the parade should wrap up before the worst of the storm moves in.

By Monday morning, any lingering showers will clear out, leading to a nice St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) with sunshine and cooler, but comfortable conditions.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherweatherPhilly Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us