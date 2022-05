Strong storms are expected Monday afternoon during the afternoon rush hour, and rain could be blinding at times.

NBC10 has issued a First Alert for the entire Philadelphia area from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday.

Besides the brief, but blinding, sheets of rain, there also could be damaging winds, hail and intense lightning, said NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna.

Nice spring weather with less humidity and temperatures in the 70s will return starting Tuesday.