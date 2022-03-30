Storms With Heavy Rain, Wind and Potential Isolated Tornado to Hit Region

Thursday's Forecast A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our entire area from 4 p.m. Thursday through midnight due to storms with damaging wind, downpours and the potential for an isolated tornado.

Strong storms will begin to move in throughout the area around 4 p.m. with the best chance of heavy rain between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the Philadelphia region and the chance for an isolated tornado as well.

The rain is expected to linger through midnight.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our entire area from 4 p.m. Thursday through midnight due to storms with damaging wind, downpours and the potential for an isolated tornado.

Thursday will start with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 70’s and light showers in the morning through noon. Strong storms will begin to move in throughout the area around 4 p.m. with the best chance of heavy rain between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the Philadelphia region and the chance for an isolated tornado as well.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rain is expected to linger through midnight.

Friday will be windy and cooler with a high of 60 and a mixture of sun and clouds. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 59. Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain and a high of 58 while Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 62.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team and download the NBC10 app for the latest weather alerts and updates.