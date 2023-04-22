A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our entire area until 10 p.m. Saturday due to severe thunderstorms that are bringing damaging wind, hail and lightning. There's also a small chance for an isolated tornado.

“Although I'm not expecting widespread severe weather, there will likely be some stronger storms,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley wrote. “The main threats are damaging wind and hail, which is what we are already seeing in Lancaster County. There's also a chance of an isolated tornado, though this threat is much lower than it was three weeks ago.”

Severe storms began moving through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, around 4 p.m. and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Bucks, Northampton, Berks and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania as well as parts of Delaware.

The line of showers and thunderstorms then moved into the Philadelphia area around 6 p.m. and will last into the evening.

Be sure to get the latest updates from NBC10 First Alert Weather here.