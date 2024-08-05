First Alert Weather

Storms to bring in flooding downpours. What to know before rain starts

Much of the Philadelphia region will be under a First Alert from the afternoon/evening on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, into Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, for the threat of flooding rain and severe storms

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

With quite a week of weather ahead of us, the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is preparing you for severe threats that will have us under a First Alert.

First Alert for flooding rain Tuesday into Wednesday

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A FIRST ALERT for the main threat of flooding and the possibility of a few strong to severe storms is in effect from Tuesday afternoon/evening through at least Wednesday morning.

Map shows Philadelphia region in red due to flooding and storm concerns.
Most of the region is under the First Alert.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

A flood watch was already issued ahead of the storm much of the region, including northern Delaware, Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and New Jersey counties closest to Philadelphia up to Mercer County. “Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible,” the National Weather Service said.

Map shows areas most prone to flash flooding during storms Aug. 6-7, 2024.
NBC10
Map shows areas under a flood watch.

We have a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday evening. The biggest threats with these storms would be localized damaging downburst wind gusts and very heavy rainfall.

The excessive rainfall outlook has parts of our area at a moderate risk (something that isn't common around here) for numerous flash flood events. Heavy rainfall will also impact streams and rivers, especially throughout northern Delaware, South Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

Map shows flood risks in Philadelphia region on Aug. 6-7, 2024.
NBC10
The flood risk is greatest in areas in red.

Most areas can expect to see a widespread 1 to 2+ inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Map shows estimated rainfall totals in Philadelphia region for Aug. 6 to 7 , 2024.
A lot of rain is expected to fall in many places.

The flood threat is mainly driven by a cold front expected to move across the region in the afternoon and evening that would interact with very humid air. This front is expected to stall to the south of us Wednesday, while also drawing up some moisture from Debby, which roared onshore in northern Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane Monday morning.

Weather Stories

weather 10 hours ago

Another steamy day with big changes coming

First Alert Weather Jul 22

Tornado warnings expire for Rehoboth and Dewey beaches in Delaware

That area of moisture should continue to bring the chance of showers and downpours through Wednesday.

What might Debby bring Thursday into Saturday?

All eyes will be on the track of what is left of Debby.

Most models have this storm lingering just off the coast of the southeast United States, which would cause potentially catastrophic flooding from Northern Florida to the southern Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

Map shows possible tracks for Debby
NBC10
Map shows possible tracks for Tropical Storm Debby.

The models do bring this system back inland as some point and have the moisture lifting north. This would once again bring very heavy rainfall and flooding concerns Friday through Saturday, with rain clearing out late Saturday night.

Stay ahead of the storm with the NBC10 App

Stay tuned to keep track of all this moisture. And, be sure to have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your phone so that we can alert you to weather warnings and changes in real-time.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherSevere weather
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us