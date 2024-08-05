Storms to bring in flooding downpours. What to know before rain starts

With quite a week of weather ahead of us, the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is preparing you for severe threats that will have us under a First Alert.

First Alert for flooding rain Tuesday into Wednesday

A FIRST ALERT for the main threat of flooding and the possibility of a few strong to severe storms is in effect from Tuesday afternoon/evening through at least Wednesday morning.

Most of the region is under the First Alert.

A flood watch was already issued ahead of the storm much of the region, including northern Delaware, Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and New Jersey counties closest to Philadelphia up to Mercer County. “Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible,” the National Weather Service said.

NBC10 Map shows areas under a flood watch.

We have a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday evening. The biggest threats with these storms would be localized damaging downburst wind gusts and very heavy rainfall.

The excessive rainfall outlook has parts of our area at a moderate risk (something that isn't common around here) for numerous flash flood events. Heavy rainfall will also impact streams and rivers, especially throughout northern Delaware, South Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

NBC10 The flood risk is greatest in areas in red.

Most areas can expect to see a widespread 1 to 2+ inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts possible.

A lot of rain is expected to fall in many places.

The flood threat is mainly driven by a cold front expected to move across the region in the afternoon and evening that would interact with very humid air. This front is expected to stall to the south of us Wednesday, while also drawing up some moisture from Debby, which roared onshore in northern Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane Monday morning.

That area of moisture should continue to bring the chance of showers and downpours through Wednesday.

What might Debby bring Thursday into Saturday?

All eyes will be on the track of what is left of Debby.

Most models have this storm lingering just off the coast of the southeast United States, which would cause potentially catastrophic flooding from Northern Florida to the southern Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

NBC10 Map shows possible tracks for Tropical Storm Debby.

The models do bring this system back inland as some point and have the moisture lifting north. This would once again bring very heavy rainfall and flooding concerns Friday through Saturday, with rain clearing out late Saturday night.

Stay tuned to keep track of all this moisture. And, be sure to have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your phone so that we can alert you to weather warnings and changes in real-time.