Storms Lead to Widespread Flooding in Bucks County, Northeast Philly and South Jersey By David Chang • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 7 mins ago Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions led to widespread flooding in Bucks County, Northeast Philadelphia and South Jersey on Monday. Check out these flood photos throughout the region. 9 photos 1/9 2/9 SkyForce10 was over the scene of widespread flooding along Bristol Pike in Bucks County. 3/9 SkyForce10 was over the scene of widespread flooding along Bristol Pike in Bucks County. 4/9 5/9 SkyForce10 was over the scene of widespread flooding along Bristol Pike in Bucks County. 6/9 Flooding in Burlington Township, New Jersey. 7/9 Flooding in Philadelphia 8/9 Flooding in Bucks County. 9/9 Flooding on Station Avenue and State Road near the Eddington Train Station in Bucks County. Credit: Joey Terzi