Storms Before the Storm: T-Storms Unrelated to Elsa to Slam Region

Before Elsa moves in, strong thunderstorms unrelated to the tropical storm will bring damaging winds, intense lightning and isolated flash flooding to our region on Thursday. Inland areas will see the worst impact.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Philadelphia and its surrounding Pennsylvania counties as well as Mercer County in New Jersey until 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for parts of Berks and Montgomery counties until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Birdsboro PA, Kutztown PA, Reiffton PA until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Y5mMCuOZ1I — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 8, 2021

After those storms move out, Elsa is expected to move into the Philadelphia region Thursday night, bringing a tropical storm force wind threat to the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and strong winds could potentially bring down tree limbs and blow around debris.

See more details on Elsa and its expected impact on our region here.