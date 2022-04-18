Storm to Bring Snow to the Poconos, Flooding at the Shore

A storm expected to deliver snow to the Poconos and flooding at the Jersey and Delaware shores will arrive Monday afternoon and last through Tuesday morning, bringing lots of rain and heavy wind gusts.

NBC10 meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the entire Philadelphia region, starting at 4 p.m. Monday.

Flooding at the Jersey Shore and along the Delaware coast is expected to occur on the back end of the storm, which will linger over the region until about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow, which began already accumulating early Monday over western Pennsylvania as part of this storm, will arrive in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos on Monday night.

The Monday evening rush hour for most of the Philadelphia region will be very wet. Downpours will continue until as late as midnight.

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour will hit southeastern Pennsylvania around the same time. A short time later in the evening, powerful winds will begin sweeping across the shore communities.

The gusty winds and cool temperatures will last through Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned for more information about this storm as the day progress.es