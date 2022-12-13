Storm Could Bring Snow, Ice, Heavy Rain to Philly Region

What to Know Snow, sleet and freezing rain could fall on colder neighborhoods as a large storm system rolls through the Philadelphia region later this week.

Even as temps warm, heavy rain and strong winds can still be expected.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team will continue to update the track of the storm in the hours ahead.

Some parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys could get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a large storm system moves into the region Thursday. Most neighborhoods should get heavy rain and strong winds before the storm moves out.

The storm is still a couple days away and some things could change, but this is what the First Alert Weather Team knows at this point:

Chilly Days Ahead

Temps on Tuesday and Wednesday won't get out of the 40s and the lows will dip below freezing in Philadelphia and surrounding communities. Overnight temps will dip into the 20s with wind chills making it feel like the teens.

That cold weather sets some neighborhoods up for the potential of a wintry mix as the storm moves in Thursday morning.

Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Move in

The storm that was dropping up to a foot of snow in the Dakotas Tuesday is expected to arrive in the Philadelphia region Thursday morning.

The timing could be everything as the large storm system arrives in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The earlier the storm gets here, the more likely snow, sleet and ice would hit.

Northern and western suburbs up into Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos are most likely to get snow, sleet and ice on the front-end of the storm. A wintry mix could also fall on Philadelphia and immediate neighborhoods during the morning commute.

As Thursday goes on, more neighborhoods should get heavy rain. Rain then lingers into Friday with a high temp nearing 50 in Philadelphia. Winds should get to around 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph during the day.

Don't expect a major accumulation of snow, but flooding could be a concern where leaves and debris are clogging gutters. You could also be dealing with icy spots -- especially during the Thursday morning commute.

Drying Out for a Cold Weekend

Once the rain is gone, dry conditions are expected through the weekend. Expect a high in the low 40s under partly sunny skies Saturday and then a mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. The low temps will be well below freezing.

Expect clear skies for the start of Hanukkah Sunday night.

