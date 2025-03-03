A storm barreling across the United States is going to bring a marginal to slight severe weather risk to the greater Philadelphia region midweek.

The rain -- it's should be too warm for snow -- is expected to move in later on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The stormy weather should first hit from the west during the afternoon and should move out to sea before midnight.

Most neighborhoods should get some much-needed rain. The greatest threat to the region is damaging wind that could bring down tree limbs or knock out power. Some hail also can't be ruled out.

The "slight" risk for severe weather -- meaning short-duration storms that could include isolated intense thunderstorms and the possibility of a tornado is greatest in southern parts of the region -- especially southern Delaware. The rest of the region will be under the less severe "marginal" risk.

We should have a better idea of what this storm system will mean to our region as it nears in the coming hours. So, be sure to download the NBC10 app and keep checking the forecast on NBC10 News for the latest developments.