Aftermath of storms: Power outages, storm damage reported across the Philly region

A First Alert had been issued for the afternoon and evening of Thursday, June 19, 2025, as a cold front brought widespread storms with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and a possible isolated tornado.

Tornado Warnings were even issued for Chester County and Delaware County in Pennsylvania and New Castle County in Delaware late Thursday afternoon as severe storms moved towards the region. They were later cancelled shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Powerful winds from the storms brought down trees and caused widespread damage and power outages throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding suburbs.

Thousands of people are still without power as of Friday morning. Most outages are in Montgomery County, where more than 48,000 customers don't have electricity. In Delaware County, about 43,000 customers still need their power to be restored. In Bucks County, about 42,000 customers were impacted. In Chester County, over 18,000 and in Philadelphia, approximately 5,000 customers are without power.

In Atlantic City, over 100 customers are without power, in the Delaware area, about 2,000, and in South Jersey, nearly 200.

SEPTA officials reported that service continues to be impacted by damage from the severe storms on Thursday.

As crews continue to clear trees and address damage, officials shared the following statement:

"On Regional Rail, service is suspended on the Warminster Line. In addition, the Manayunk/Norristown Line is operating with a single track, and all customers must board on the outbound side. On the Media/Wawa Line, service is operating between Center City and Media only. Delays on all Regional Rail lines are expected through the morning.

On Metro Rail, the suburban D1 Trolley is operating with shuttle buses from Scenic Road to Orange Street. All other rail services are operating on normal schedules."

