Some Neighborhoods Could See Snowflakes Wednesday Morning

You could see some snowflakes when you wake up Wednesday morning, depending where you are.

We’re tracking the next round of rain moving into our region overnight. The showers will spread from west to east past midnight.

As cold air spills over the northern neighborhoods early Wednesday morning, some pockets of rain may switch to snow briefly between 3 and 8 a.m. This will likely only occur in portions of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Pennsylvania Suburbs. With ground temperatures running above freezing, nothing sticks.

The entire system shifts offshore by late morning Wednesday, allowing for sun to return to the region. Still, cold air remains, and highs will only hit the upper 40s and low 50s making for a chilly day.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will continue to see below average highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy to windy conditions are expected across the region Thursday, with gusts around 30 mph. Friday afternoon and evening showers are possible, with some lingering rain on Saturday morning.