The winter chill is on and some could get snow before the week ends

What to Know Keep your heavy coat ready this week with temps staying chill into the weekend.

Some parts of the region could also see some snowflakes this week.

As wet weather moves out Thursday, gusty winds take hold and make it feel even colder.

Keep that winter coat handy this workweek and also have an umbrella ready as some light snow and a wintry mix could fall before the weekend.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a week of winter-like temps and even some snow in colder neighborhoods.

Here's what you need to know to stay ahead of whatever Mother Nature brings:

Bundle up for a cold workweek

Fall has ended, climate books for winter are now open and meteorological winter is off to a cold start with temperatures about 10 degrees colder than normal.

Our entire region is expecting January-like temperatures in the upcoming days with highs not getting out of the 40s and lows below freezing most mornings.

Plenty of sunshine, but some lake-effect snow for some

The sun is shining Monday, and you can expect plenty more sunshine to start the week.

The Lehigh Valley and Poconos could see a few more clouds and even some minor snowflakes due to lake effect snow from Lake Erie later on Monday and on Tuesday.

NBC10 Some spots north and west of Philadelphia could get some snowflakes the next couple days.

Wintry weather brings mixed bag depending where you are

Clouds should increase on Wednesday with a wintry mix starting overnight into early Thursday.

It is still too early to narrow down specifics, but the thinking is that some light snow could accumulate in the Poconos and as far south as Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley.

NBC10 Expect a dreary and nasty Thursday in the region.

A mix of rain and snow are possible father south into Philadelphia and the surrounding communities along the I-95 corridor.

Cold rain is more likely for Delaware and South Jersey.

Strong winds will pick up and make it feel even colder

Winds also will pick up Thursday and a wind advisory could be issued later this week. Gusts potentially could near 50 mph.

Still cold and breezy heading into the weekend. Mainly dry but we’ll keep an eye out for possible changes Sunday.

