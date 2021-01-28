Winter Storm Expected to Bring Snow to the Region Next Week

Takeaways A winter storm is moving across the United States and is expected to impact the Philadelphia region from Sunday evening into Tuesday.

The storm is shaping up to bring heavy snow to parts of the Delaware Valley, but the impacts will likely vary by neighborhood. It could be the biggest winter storm we've seen in some time.

At this point, it is too early to give any snow totals as there is still uncertainty with the storm's track.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a winter storm expected to arrive as early as late Sunday afternoon that could linger for a couple of days. The storm is expected to pack snow but also pockets of sleet, freezing rain and rain, especially in our coastal neighborhoods

It is expected to be the biggest winter storm we've seen this season -- potentially the biggest winter storm in years.

We are answering some of your questions with what we know at this point.

What Should You Expect From the Winter Storm?

You should expect snow. How much could depend on changes to the storm's track and where you are located. The storm is still days away from the Delaware Valley so it's too soon to predict the specifics.

It is too early at this point to issue a First Alert due to the uncertainty. But, as the storm gets closer -- and the NBC 10 First Alert Weather Team becomes more confident with the storm’s projected path -- amounts and intensity will become clearer.

When Is the Snow Expected to Start? And, How Long Will It Last?

The storm is expected to arrive into the Philadelphia region late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. It was over the West Coast Friday morning dumping feet of snow across California and will make its way across the country during the weekend.

After frigid temps the next few days -- at times feeling like the single digits -- temps on Sunday aren't expected to get much past freezing. So, any precipitation that falls will likely be snow at that point.

The storm, which continues throughout the day Monday, isn't expected to leave the region until some point Tuesday.

Will It Be Snow, Ice, Rain or a Mix Where I Live?

As the storm continues into Monday, the forecast becomes more challenging as temps on Monday in some neighborhoods are expected to get above freezing. A difference of a degree or two could change snow to ice or even rain.

More northern and western neighborhoods are expected to remain colder and will likely get more snow, but even the Jersey Shore could see snow with this one -- especially at the beginning and the end of the storm.

It looks like this storm will impact the Philadelphia region with the track and other factors being more favorable, at this point. That could still change.

Stay Ahead of the Storm

