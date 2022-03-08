From Record Warmth to Snow in Just 2 Days in Parts of Region

Weather Takeaways We went from record warmth in the 70s Monday to the 40s Tuesday morning and come Wednesday, some of you could be getting some snow.

The snow and sleet are most likely in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the colder Pennsylvania suburbs on Wednesday.

Cold rain is expected in areas that don't get a wintry mix or snow.

From 70s to storms to snow in just 48 hours.

That's right, the northern and western neighborhoods of the Philadelphia region could be getting snow Wednesday, following record temps Monday.

With the ground warm the storm isn’t expected to bring much accumulation, but it could be a nuisance during the day Wednesday.

The system moves in as mostly rain before daybreak Wednesday and gets steadier during the morning.

As the morning goes on, snow and sleet will begin to mix in, especially in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. Should the snow get heavy enough, it could stick on grass, parked cars and colder surfaces. Up to 2 inches could stick to grassy areas in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.

In the colder Pennsylvania suburbs, most snow will melt, but a slushy mess is possible.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In Philadelphia and points south, you could see some snow mixing briefly in the morning, but mostly just cold rain is expected.

All the wet weather is expected to move out by Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly dry with highs in the 50s before windswept rain returns Saturday.