Snow Is Expected in Some Places, But Don't Expect Anything Major

What to Know The Philadelphia region is in the middle of a weather roller coaster ride this workweek.

Temps on Monday reached the 60s.

Come Wednesday, some light snow is expected in some neighborhoods. But, no smajor snowfall is expected.

Temps in the 60s on Monday have given way to colder conditions ahead of the chance for snow as the Philadelphia region rides a weather roller coaster this week.

Wednesday's snow isn't expected to be a major snow event. So, don't plan on digging out the snow blowers just yet.

Here's what we know as of Tuesday morning:

Warm Temps Give Way to Colder Weather Change

Temperatures pushed into the mid-60s on Monday in Philadelphia and surrounding communities (it got as high as 67 in some places) under mostly cloudy skies. Winds (of change) picked up Monday afternoon and continued into the evening as some rain showers moved through.

The mild weather didn't last long, a dramatic temperature drop is in place Tuesday through Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday is expected to be dry -- that changes Wednesday.

Snow Chance in Parts of Philadelphia Region Wednesday

Wednesday is the day to watch for a chance of light snow showers. But, a reminder it shouldn't be major.

The snow is expected to develop later in the morning and be all gone by the afternoon.

The best chance of seeing snowflakes will be during the day while temperatures are above freezing for most Philadelphia area neighborhoods. While snow could accumulate on the grass and colder surfaces, warmer roads and sidewalks are expected to just be wet.

This snow should not be keeping any kids home from school as a dusting to 1/4 of an inch or less is expected.

Some neighborhoods might see no snow at all. The snow might not really push past Philadelphia into the northern suburbs, with South Jersey and Delaware most likely to see snowfall.

The Weather Roller Coaster Brings Warm Temps Again

After the midweek chill, we rebound back into the 50s Friday and possibly into 60s (or even 70s) Saturday. There is a chance for rain showers over the weekend.

The best bet to keep ahead of the big changes expected this workweek is to make sure you have the most up-to-date NBC10 app downloaded on your device and to keep checking in with the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News throughout the day.