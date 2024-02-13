Editor's note (Feb. 13, 2024): You are watching live coverage of the snow from NBC10's midday news show atop this article.

People watched Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware turn into a winter wonderland Tuesday morning as rain turned to snow in many neighborhoods.

The snowfall caused schools to closes, open late or switch to virtual learning and some tricky driving conditions. It also gave kids home from school a chance to sled and have fun in the snow.

As expected, northern parts of the region like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos got the most snow, while southern points got very little, if anything sticking to the ground.

More than a foot of snow had fallen in parts of the Poconos by 10 a.m. Parts of the Lehigh Valley and colder Philadelphia suburbs had more than half a foot of snow.

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals -- care of the National Weather Service -- by inches from around the Philadelphia region from the snow that fell on Feb. 13, 2024.

Pennsylvania snow totals ❄️

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia - 1.6

Philadelphia International Airport - 0.2

Berks County

Bern Township - 7

Birdsboro - 5.9

Blandon - 7

Boyertown - 5.3

Mertztown - 7

Spring Township - 5

Bucks County

Bristol - 0.5

East Rockhill Township - 6.5

Trumbauersville - 6

Chester County

Downingtown - 1.4

East Coventry Township - 3

East Nantmeal Township - 9

Oxford - 4

Phoenixville - 3.8

Delaware County

Chester - 4.5

Lehigh County

Allentown - 5

Bethlehem - 8.8

Breinigsville - 9

Upper Macungie Township - 5.8

Weisenberg Township - 8.8

Whitehall Township - 7.5

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 5.5

Gilbertsville - 5

Norristown - 4.2

Wyndmoor - 3.2

Northampton County

Hellertown - 4.5

Lehigh Township - 11

Poconos

Jim Thorpe - 10.5

Mount Pocono - 12.5

Pocono Pines - 12.2

Tamaqua - 11

New Jersey snow totals ❄️

Burlington County

Marlton - 0.9

Rancocas - 1.6

Camden County

Greentree - 1

Mercer County

Ewing - 2.3

Delaware snow totals ❄️

New Castle County

Newark - 0.5

