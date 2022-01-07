snow totals

Snow Totals: How Much Snow Has Fallen Friday in Pa., NJ?

❄️ How much snow has fallen near where you live? ❄️

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Inches of snow fell on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, on Pennsylvania and New Jersey neighborhoods as the second snowstorm this week hit.

Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

(Note: These totals are expected to be updated.)

Pennsylvania Snow Totals ❄️

Berks County

Huffs Church - 2

Sinking Spring - 3.6

Bucks County

Bensalem - 3.5

Buckingham Township - 4.1

Hilltown Township - 4

Jamison - 5

Lower Makefield Township - 4.1

Chester County

East Coventry - 3.1

East Nantmeal Township - 4.3

Exton - 2.9

New London Township - 3.9

(near) Valley Forge - 4.1

Delaware County

Folsom - 3.3

Morton - 3.9

(near) Wayne - 2.5

Lehigh County

Breinigsville - 3

Coopersburg - 2

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1.2

Macungie - 1.3

Salisbury Township - 1.3

Whitehall Township - 1.5

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.9

New Hanover Township - 3.7

Red Hill - 1.5

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle shows you what it looks like in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, as snow falls early Friday morning.

Northampton County

Bangor - 2.5

Moore Township - 2.3

Nazareth - 3.2

Philadelphia County

Germantown - 3.8

Northeast Philadelphia - 4

West Philadelphia - 3.3

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante speaks to a day care worker waiting for a SEPTA bus as it snowed Friday morning.

Poconos

Meckesville - 2.2

Mount Pocono - 1.5

New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️

Atlantic County

Somers Point - 2.3

Burlington County

Browns Mills - 3.5

Medford - 5.1

Camden County

(near) West Berlin - 3.2

Ocean County

Brick - 2

Forked River - 2

Salem County

Pennsville - 3

Delaware Snow Totals ❄️

No snow totals reported at this point.

