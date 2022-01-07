Snow Totals: How Much Snow Has Fallen Friday in Pa., NJ?

Inches of snow fell on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, on Pennsylvania and New Jersey neighborhoods as the second snowstorm this week hit.
Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.
(Note: These totals are expected to be updated.)
Pennsylvania Snow Totals ❄️
Berks County
Huffs Church - 2
Sinking Spring - 3.6
Bucks County
Bensalem - 3.5
Buckingham Township - 4.1
Hilltown Township - 4
Jamison - 5
Lower Makefield Township - 4.1
Chester County
East Coventry - 3.1
East Nantmeal Township - 4.3
Exton - 2.9
New London Township - 3.9
(near) Valley Forge - 4.1
Delaware County
Folsom - 3.3
Morton - 3.9
(near) Wayne - 2.5
Lehigh County
Breinigsville - 3
Coopersburg - 2
Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1.2
Macungie - 1.3
Salisbury Township - 1.3
Whitehall Township - 1.5
Montgomery County
Eagleville - 1.9
New Hanover Township - 3.7
Red Hill - 1.5
Northampton County
Bangor - 2.5
Moore Township - 2.3
Nazareth - 3.2
Philadelphia County
Germantown - 3.8
Northeast Philadelphia - 4
West Philadelphia - 3.3
Poconos
Meckesville - 2.2
Mount Pocono - 1.5
New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️
Atlantic County
Somers Point - 2.3
Burlington County
Browns Mills - 3.5
Medford - 5.1
Camden County
(near) West Berlin - 3.2
Ocean County
Brick - 2
Forked River - 2
Salem County
Pennsville - 3
Delaware Snow Totals ❄️
No snow totals reported at this point.
