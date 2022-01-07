Snow Totals: How Much Snow Has Fallen Friday in Pa., NJ?

Inches of snow fell on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, on Pennsylvania and New Jersey neighborhoods as the second snowstorm this week hit.

Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

(Note: These totals are expected to be updated.)

Pennsylvania Snow Totals ❄️

Berks County

Huffs Church - 2

Sinking Spring - 3.6

Bucks County

Bensalem - 3.5

Buckingham Township - 4.1

Hilltown Township - 4

Jamison - 5

Lower Makefield Township - 4.1

Chester County

East Coventry - 3.1

East Nantmeal Township - 4.3

Exton - 2.9

New London Township - 3.9

(near) Valley Forge - 4.1

Delaware County

Folsom - 3.3

Morton - 3.9

(near) Wayne - 2.5

Lehigh County

Breinigsville - 3

Coopersburg - 2

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1.2

Macungie - 1.3

Salisbury Township - 1.3

Whitehall Township - 1.5

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.9

New Hanover Township - 3.7

Red Hill - 1.5

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle shows you what it looks like in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, as snow falls early Friday morning.

Northampton County

Bangor - 2.5

Moore Township - 2.3

Nazareth - 3.2

Philadelphia County

Germantown - 3.8

Northeast Philadelphia - 4

West Philadelphia - 3.3

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante speaks to a day care worker waiting for a SEPTA bus as it snowed Friday morning.

Poconos

Meckesville - 2.2

Mount Pocono - 1.5

New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️

Atlantic County

Somers Point - 2.3

Burlington County

Browns Mills - 3.5

Medford - 5.1

Camden County

(near) West Berlin - 3.2

Ocean County

Brick - 2

Forked River - 2

Salem County

Pennsville - 3

Delaware Snow Totals ❄️

No snow totals reported at this point.

