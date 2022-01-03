snow totals

Snow Totals: How Much Snow Has Fallen (So Far) in NJ, Del.?

❄️ How much snow has fallen near where you live? ❄️

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Inches of snow are piling up Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as a winter storm slams parts of New Jersey and Delaware while barely impacting parts of Pennsylvania.

LINKS: What to expect from the storm | Snow Cam from Atlantic City Boardwalk

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

(Note: These totals are expected to change as the day goes on.)

New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️

Atlantic County

Absecon - 6

Buena - 1

Egg Harbor City - 4

Egg Harbor Township - 4

Estell Manor - 3

Mays Landing - 7

Somers Point - 7

Burlington County

(near) Medford Township - 2

Mount Holly WFO - 0.6

Camden County

Haddon Heights - 0.8

Cape May County

Cape May - 3

Cape May Point - 3.8

Green Creek - 6

Seaville - 5.5

Tuckahoe - 2

Villas - 4.8

Cumberland County

Hopewell Township - 2.2

Millville - 2.7

(near) Seabrook Farms - 2.5

Vineland - 2.7

Ocean County

Barnegat Township - 4.6

Forked River - 3

Harvey Cedars - 1

Lanoka Harbor - 1.7

Stafford Township - 4

Delaware Snow Totals ❄️

Kent County

Dover - 3

(near) Woodside - 7

New Castle County

Middletown - 1.2

(near) Summit Bridge - 3

Sussex County

Greenwood - 4

As always, keep ahead of any snow or wintry weather by making sure you have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded on your device.

This article tagged under:

snow totalsNew JerseyDelawaresnow
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us