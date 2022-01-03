Inches of snow are piling up Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as a winter storm slams parts of New Jersey and Delaware while barely impacting parts of Pennsylvania.

Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

(Note: These totals are expected to change as the day goes on.)

New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️

Atlantic County

Absecon - 6

Buena - 1

Egg Harbor City - 4

Egg Harbor Township - 4

Estell Manor - 3

Mays Landing - 7

Somers Point - 7

Burlington County

(near) Medford Township - 2

Mount Holly WFO - 0.6

Camden County

Haddon Heights - 0.8

Cape May County

Cape May - 3

Cape May Point - 3.8

Green Creek - 6

Seaville - 5.5

Tuckahoe - 2

Villas - 4.8

Cumberland County

Hopewell Township - 2.2

Millville - 2.7

(near) Seabrook Farms - 2.5

Vineland - 2.7

Ocean County

Barnegat Township - 4.6

Forked River - 3

Harvey Cedars - 1

Lanoka Harbor - 1.7

Stafford Township - 4

Delaware Snow Totals ❄️

Kent County

Dover - 3

(near) Woodside - 7

New Castle County

Middletown - 1.2

(near) Summit Bridge - 3

Sussex County

Greenwood - 4

