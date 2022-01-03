Inches of snow are piling up Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as a winter storm slams parts of New Jersey and Delaware while barely impacting parts of Pennsylvania.
Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.
(Note: These totals are expected to change as the day goes on.)
New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️
Atlantic County
Absecon - 6
Buena - 1
Egg Harbor City - 4
Egg Harbor Township - 4
Estell Manor - 3
Mays Landing - 7
Somers Point - 7
Burlington County
(near) Medford Township - 2
Mount Holly WFO - 0.6
Camden County
Haddon Heights - 0.8
Cape May County
Cape May - 3
Cape May Point - 3.8
Green Creek - 6
Seaville - 5.5
Tuckahoe - 2
Villas - 4.8
Cumberland County
Hopewell Township - 2.2
Millville - 2.7
(near) Seabrook Farms - 2.5
Vineland - 2.7
Ocean County
Barnegat Township - 4.6
Forked River - 3
Harvey Cedars - 1
Lanoka Harbor - 1.7
Stafford Township - 4
Delaware Snow Totals ❄️
Kent County
Dover - 3
(near) Woodside - 7
New Castle County
Middletown - 1.2
(near) Summit Bridge - 3
Sussex County
Greenwood - 4
