What to Know Snow fell on parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Feb. 27 to 28, 2023, but it was only a trace or a little bit in most places before turning to just cold rain.

Several spots in the Lehigh Valley got around a few inches. One spot in the Poconos got more than 7 inches of snow.

Here's a look at how much snow fell where you are.

Snow fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Monday night into Tuesday as a winter storm moved through. In many northern neighborhoods, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos snow fell and stuck (mostly to grassy and colder surfaces). However, in Philadelphia and points south, mostly just cold rain fell.

Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Bernville: 0.2

District Twp.: 0.8

Fleetwood: 0.5

(Near) Huffs Church: 1.1

(Near) Reading: 0.2

Bucks County

Buckingham Township: 1

Furlong: 0.8

Langhorne: 0.6

Levittown: 0.5

(Near) New Britain: 0.6

(Near) Souderton: 1

Springfield Township: 2.3

(Near Springtown): 2.6

Trumbauersville: 1

Chester County

East Nantmeal Township: 0.3

Delaware County

Chadds Ford Township: 0.1

Lehigh County

Allentown: 2.2

Germansville: 2.5

New Tripoli - 2.8

Salisbury Township.: 2.2

Schnecksville: 2.6

Whitehall Township: 2.2

Montgomery County

Eagleville: 0.3

Pennsburg: 0.5

Willow Grove: 1

Northampton County

Bangor: 3

Bushkill Twp.: 3.4

Hellertown: 2.4

Martins Creek: 1.9

Moore Township: 3

Nazareth: 3

North Catasauqua: 2.3

Tatamy: 3

Poconos

Effort: 2

Hudsondale: 3.5

Jackson Township: 5.4

Kunkletown: 3.8

Lake Harmony: 3.3

Lehighton: 4

Mount Pocono: 7.5

(near) Pocono Pines: 6

Reeders: 3

New Jersey

Mercer County

Hamilton Square - 0.6

Trenton Mercer Airport : 1

(Near)West Windsor Township: 1

