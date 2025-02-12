The worst of the winter storm had moved out before daybreak Wednesday morning, but not before leaving more than half a foot of snow on some parts of the Philadelphia region.
South Jersey and Delaware were the hardest hit Feb. 11-12, 2025 -- with more than 8 inches falling in Lincoln, Sussex County, and Galloway Township, Atlantic County -- but many neighborhoods into the Pennsylvania had at least a couple inches of snow, including 2.6 inches in Philadelphia.
Here is an alphabetical by state and county look at totals (in inches), according to the National Weather service:
(These totals will be updated as new data comes in.)
Delaware
Kent County
- Dover - 7.5
- Dover Air Force Base - 6.3
- Felton - 6.5
- Magnolia - 8.3
- Woodside - 7
New Castle County
- Brookside - 2.3
- Hockessin - 2.4
- Newark - 1.8
- New Castle County Airport - 2.6
- Talleyville - 3
Sussex County
- Bethel - 8
- Lincoln - 8.4
- Long Neck - 5.5
- Nassau - 6
- Seaford - 7.5
- Selbyville - 5
New Jersey
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City - 6.2
- Atlantic City International Airport - 6.5
- Egg Harbor Township - 7
- Galloway Township - 8
- Mays Landing - 5.8
- Northfield -
- Somers Point - 7.5
- Ventnor City - 6.2
Burlington County
- Fort Dix - 4.1
- Lake Pine - 4.7
- Mount Holly - 3.5
- Rancocas - 2.3
- South Jersey Regional Airport - 2.5
Camden County
- Berlin - 2.9
- Blackwood - 3.7
- Collingswood - 2.5
- Haddon Township - 3
- Haddonfield - 3
- Somerdale - 3.8
Cape May County
- Cape May - 7.8
- Cape May Court House - 7
- North Cape May - 5
- Ocean City - 7
Gloucester County
- Glassboro - 3
- Mantua - 4
- Pitman - 4
- Paulsboro - 2.4
- Washington Township - 4.4
- West Deptford Township - 3.6
Mercer County
- Hamilton Square - 1.9
- Trenton Mercer Airport - 1.4
Ocean County
- Barnegat Township - 4.2
- Brick - 5.8
- Forked River - 5
- Jackson - 4.3
- Lakewood - 4.3
- Ocean Gate - 5
- Point Pleasant - 4.5
- Toms River - 3.2
- Tuckerton - 6.2
Salem County
- Pennsville - 3.1
- Salem - 2.9
Pennsylvania
Berks County
- Huffs Church - 1.3
- Reading Regional Airport - 0.4
- Spring Township - 1.3
Bucks County
- Bensalem 0 1.5
- Furlong - 1
- Langhorne - 1.8
- Levittown - 3.5
- Plumstead Township - 1.6
- Upper Southampton Township - 1.6
Chester County
- Berwyn - 3.2
- East Coventry Township - 2
- East Nantmeal Township - 1.8
- Jennersville - 2.7
- West Caln Township - 2.5
- West Chester - 3.1
Delaware County
- Boothwyn - 3.7
Lehigh County
- Lehigh Valley International Airport - 0.3
- Whitehall Township - 0.2
Montgomery County
- Eagleville - 2.3
- East Norriton - 1.8
- King of Prussia - 2.7
- New Hanover Township - 1.9
- Norristown - 2.7
- Plymouth Meeting - 3
- Plymouth Township - 1.6
- Willow Grove - 2.5
Northampton County
- Hellertown - 0.9
Philadelphia County
- Bustleton - 3
- Center City - 1.3
- Fox Chase - 2.9
- Philadelphia International Airport - 2.6
