The worst of the winter storm had moved out before daybreak Wednesday morning, but not before leaving more than half a foot of snow on some parts of the Philadelphia region.

South Jersey and Delaware were the hardest hit Feb. 11-12, 2025 -- with more than 8 inches falling in Lincoln, Sussex County, and Galloway Township, Atlantic County -- but many neighborhoods into the Pennsylvania had at least a couple inches of snow, including 2.6 inches in Philadelphia.

Here is an alphabetical by state and county look at totals (in inches), according to the National Weather service:

(These totals will be updated as new data comes in.)

Delaware

Kent County

Dover - 7.5

Dover Air Force Base - 6.3

Felton - 6.5

Magnolia - 8.3

Woodside - 7

New Castle County

Brookside - 2.3

Hockessin - 2.4

Newark - 1.8

New Castle County Airport - 2.6

Talleyville - 3

Sussex County

Bethel - 8

Lincoln - 8.4

Long Neck - 5.5

Nassau - 6

Seaford - 7.5

Selbyville - 5

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City - 6.2

Atlantic City International Airport - 6.5

Egg Harbor Township - 7

Galloway Township - 8

Mays Landing - 5.8

Northfield -

Somers Point - 7.5

Ventnor City - 6.2

Burlington County

Fort Dix - 4.1

Lake Pine - 4.7

Mount Holly - 3.5

Rancocas - 2.3

South Jersey Regional Airport - 2.5

Camden County

Berlin - 2.9

Blackwood - 3.7

Collingswood - 2.5

Haddon Township - 3

Haddonfield - 3

Somerdale - 3.8

Cape May County

Cape May - 7.8

Cape May Court House - 7

North Cape May - 5

Ocean City - 7

Gloucester County

Glassboro - 3

Mantua - 4

Pitman - 4

Paulsboro - 2.4

Washington Township - 4.4

West Deptford Township - 3.6

Mercer County

Hamilton Square - 1.9

Trenton Mercer Airport - 1.4

Ocean County

Barnegat Township - 4.2

Brick - 5.8

Forked River - 5

Jackson - 4.3

Lakewood - 4.3

Ocean Gate - 5

Point Pleasant - 4.5

Toms River - 3.2

Tuckerton - 6.2

Salem County

Pennsville - 3.1

Salem - 2.9

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Huffs Church - 1.3

Reading Regional Airport - 0.4

Spring Township - 1.3

Bucks County

Bensalem 0 1.5

Furlong - 1

Langhorne - 1.8

Levittown - 3.5

Plumstead Township - 1.6

Upper Southampton Township - 1.6

Chester County

Berwyn - 3.2

East Coventry Township - 2

East Nantmeal Township - 1.8

Jennersville - 2.7

West Caln Township - 2.5

West Chester - 3.1

Delaware County

Boothwyn - 3.7

Lehigh County

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 0.3

Whitehall Township - 0.2

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 2.3

East Norriton - 1.8

King of Prussia - 2.7

New Hanover Township - 1.9

Norristown - 2.7

Plymouth Meeting - 3

Plymouth Township - 1.6

Willow Grove - 2.5

Northampton County

Hellertown - 0.9

Philadelphia County

Bustleton - 3

Center City - 1.3

Fox Chase - 2.9

Philadelphia International Airport - 2.6