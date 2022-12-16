Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing

What to Know Snow fell on some of the greater Philadelphia region on Dec. 15, 2022, but it was only a trace or a little bit in most places before turning to just cold rain.

Several spots in the Lehigh Valley got around a few inches. One spot in the Poconos got more than 7 inches of snow.

Here's a look at how much snow fell where you are.

Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck.

Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)

❄️❄️❄️

Pennsylvania

Berks County

District Twp.: 0.2

Huffs Church: 0.6

Mertztown: 0.3

Chester County

Brookfield: 0.1

Lehigh County

Germansville: 1.3

Lehigh Valley International: 1.3

(Near_ North Whitehall Township: 1.5

Salisbury Twp.: 0.9

Washington Twp.: 3.1

Whitehall Twp.: 1.6

Northampton County

Bangor: 1.5

(near) Bethlehem Twp.: 1.5

Bushkill Twp.: 2.8

(near) Danielsville: 2.8

(near) East Moore Twp.: 2.6

Forks Twp.: 1.2

Martins Creek: 0.4

Nazareth: 1

North Catasauqua: 1.6

(near) Williams Twp.: 0.4

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport: Trace

Poconos

Albrightsville: 5.1

Cresco: 2

Jim Thorpe: 2.1

Kunkletown: 3

Mount Pocono: 7.3

(near) Pocono Pines: 4.8

(near) Pocono Summit: 2.3

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport : 0.4

Mercer County

Trenton-Mercer Airport: 0.1

Delaware

New Castle County

New Castle County Airport: trace