snow totals

Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing

Parts of the Lehigh Valley and Poconos saw accumulating snow Thursday, but most of the Philadelphia region got next to nothing

By NBC10 Staff

Vehicles on snowy Berks County road
NBC10

What to Know

  • Snow fell on some of the greater Philadelphia region on Dec. 15, 2022, but it was only a trace or a little bit in most places before turning to just cold rain.
  • Several spots in the Lehigh Valley got around a few inches. One spot in the Poconos got more than 7 inches of snow.
  • Here's a look at how much snow fell where you are.

Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck.

Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)

❄️❄️❄️

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pennsylvania

Berks County

District Twp.: 0.2

Huffs Church: 0.6

Mertztown: 0.3

Chester County

Brookfield: 0.1

Lehigh County

Germansville: 1.3

Lehigh Valley International: 1.3

(Near_ North Whitehall Township: 1.5

Salisbury Twp.: 0.9

Washington Twp.: 3.1

Whitehall Twp.: 1.6

Northampton County

Bangor: 1.5

(near) Bethlehem Twp.: 1.5

Bushkill Twp.: 2.8

(near) Danielsville: 2.8

(near) East Moore Twp.: 2.6

Forks Twp.: 1.2

Martins Creek: 0.4

Nazareth: 1

North Catasauqua: 1.6

(near) Williams Twp.: 0.4

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport: Trace

Poconos

Albrightsville: 5.1

Cresco: 2

Jim Thorpe: 2.1

Kunkletown: 3

Mount Pocono: 7.3

(near) Pocono Pines: 4.8

(near) Pocono Summit: 2.3

First Alert Weather Dec 13

Storm Brings Snow, Wintry Mix, Heavy Rain to Philly Region

Delaware Dec 7

DelDOT Lacking Plow Operators Ahead of Snow Season

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport : 0.4

Mercer County

Trenton-Mercer Airport: 0.1

Delaware

New Castle County

New Castle County Airport: trace

This article tagged under:

snow totalsPennsylvaniaPocono Mountains
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us