The first true arctic front of the season will roll through midday on Sunday.

Along with that will be a narrow band of intense snowfall that is expected. This is referred to as a snow squall.

What is a snow squall?

These bursts of snow usually last for only 15 to 20 minutes, but can be dangerous to motorists.

In a snow squall, visibility can quickly drop to just a quarter of a mile and, as a result, accidents can occur on roadways.

The National Weather Service now issues alerts for snow squalls when they anticipate that they could impact drivers.

When will the squall arrive?

The squall on Sunday is expected to start in the Lehigh Valley around 11 a.m. and push toward Philadelphia by noon.

It is expected to continue across New Jersey and Northern Delaware before reaching the Shore around 1:30 p.m.

Parts of the Lehigh Valley could see a quick inch of snow fall, but most areas in our region will see no accumulation.

Behind the squall, winds will pick up and temperatures will drop sharply into the middle 20s.