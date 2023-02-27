What to Know A storm is bringing a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain to the Delaware and Lehigh valleys Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Inches of snow could accumulate on grass, sidewalks and cars in colder neighborhoods, while many places deal with mostly chilly rain.

Here’s a look at the timing and what to expect.

Snow, sleet and rain. What you get as a storm rolls through the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley Monday night into Tuesday depends on where you are.

In Philadelphia, you should just get rain, while in the Lehigh Valley, inches of snow could stick to the ground.

This is not expected to be a major snow event for most.

Léelo en español aquí.

Here is the latest on the timing and what to expect where you live or work:

Storm Moves in Monday

Expect sunshine on Monday as temps rise into the 40s. Clouds then build later in the day.

During the evening commute, the storm arrives with rain mostly everywhere in the region. The type of precipitation then changes as temps cool in northern neighborhoods late Monday into early Tuesday.

Rain, Sleet and Snow: What to Expect Where You Are

The Poconos and Lehigh Valley are the first places where the transition to a wintry mix and then snow will take place Monday night.

By 8 p.m., many neighborhoods from the Philadelphia suburbs northward should be seeing a wintry mix. Rain falls to points south.

Overnight, sleet and some snowflakes will mix in, but most neighborhoods in Philadelphia, the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware should remain above freezing, so little to no accumulation should be expected as the precipitation continues into early Tuesday.

Watch out for slick spots if you are driving overnight.

For Those That Get Snow, How Much Will Fall?

Colder surfaces like grass, sidewalk and cars sitting through the night are most likely to get accumulation in the northern and western suburbs into the Lehigh Valley. So, make sure you have the snow scraper ready Tuesday morning.

The Poconos could wind up with 4 to 6 inches -- and possibly more at the highest elevations -- of snow by Tuesday morning.

The northernmost parts of Berks and Lehigh counties, as well as most of Northampton County could get 2 to 4 inches of snow, leading to slippery conditions on untreated surfaces and roads. Neighborhoods will flirt with the freezing mark overnight.

Central Berks, southern Lehigh and northernmost Bucks and Montgomery counties could get an inch or two of wintry accumulation. So, watch out for slippery spots Tuesday morning.

In the more immediate Pennsylvania suburbs and possibly into the most northern parts of Philadelphia, you could get a coating, but don't expect anything worth shoveling as most of it will melt as it falls as temps remain above freezing.

Most of Philadelphia, Delaware County, southern Chester County, South Jersey and Delaware should mostly just get chilly rain.

Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but skies should clear by the afternoon. Once the system moves out, expect temps to rise into the 40s later in the day.

