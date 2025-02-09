What to Know We're in for more wintry weather this week, with snow expected to arrive Tuesday night.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for accumulating snow and hazardous travel for South Jersey, Delaware, Philadelphia and the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Read on for details on the neighborhoods most likely to get around half a foot of snow and which spots will get next to nothing.

We’re in for more rounds of snow and icy weather in the Philadelphia region this week.

The first blast of wintry weather arrives later on Tuesday.

Here's your guide to the snow, how much of it you might get and when more wintry weather is expected to arrive.

Snow starts in Delaware and New Jersey later on Tuesday

A winter storm will bring another round of accumulating snow late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning’s commute, creating hazardous travel conditions across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for South Jersey and all of Delaware.

A storm developing over the Deep South will send moisture northward, with snow beginning late Tuesday and continuing overnight into Wednesday morning. The snow starts in Delaware and New Jersey before spreading north.

NBC10 Delaware and the southernmost areas of New Jersey will be the first to see snowfall.

NBC10 Overnight the snow should spread to much of the region.

What areas will get the most snow? ❄️

The heaviest snowfall is expected across Delaware and southern New Jersey, especially near the shore, where 4 to 6 inches of snow could accumulate. Closer to Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor, expect 2 to 3 inches, with 1 to 2 inches across the Lehigh Valley.

Here are the expected snow totals as of Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025:

Delaware, South Jersey: 3 to 6 inches

Philadelphia: 3 to 5 inches

Pennsylvania suburbs: 2 to 3 inches

Lehigh Valley: 1 to 2 inches

Travel will be hazardous Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially south and east of Philadelphia, where snowfall rates may be moderate to heavy at times. Roads could become snow-covered and slippery, making for a challenging commute.

As the storm moves out Wednesday morning, conditions will improve, but lingering snow and icy spots may still cause travel issues. Most will wake up to snow-covered cars, walkways and driveways, requiring cleanup before heading to work or school.

More wintry weather on the way

The snow will then taper off early Wednesday afternoon and much of the snow that sticks on the ground will be washed away by cold rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. However, northern neighborhoods could get some icy precipitation during that second storm.

Then, stay tuned for a wintry mix on Saturday with rain last into Sunday.

Luckily, skies should be clear for Friday's Eagles Super Bowl parade through Philadelphia.

Get the latest updates on the storm by downloading the NBC10 app and following the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team.