What to know as snow and ice are on the way in the Lehigh Valley, Berks Co.

Snow and ice are on the way for parts of the Philadelphia region this weekend.

The suburbs north of Philadelphia will be under a First Alert starting at Noon on Saturday, Feb. 15 until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The storm is expected to bring one to three inches of snow and a coating of ice to the Lehigh Valley and Berks County which will lead to slippery roads who anyone out and about Saturday afternoon and evening.

