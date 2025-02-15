First Alert Weather

What to know as snow and ice are on the way in the Lehigh Valley, Berks Co.

The region will be under a First Alert from Noon on Saturday until 2 a.m. on Sunday

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Snow and ice are on the way for parts of the Philadelphia region this weekend.

The suburbs north of Philadelphia will be under a First Alert starting at Noon on Saturday, Feb. 15 until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The storm is expected to bring one to three inches of snow and a coating of ice to the Lehigh Valley and Berks County which will lead to slippery roads who anyone out and about Saturday afternoon and evening.

