Wintry weather forecast: Some snow, chilly rain and the coldest temps in years

What to Know It will sure be feeling like winter in the days ahead with snow, chilly rain and the coldest temps Philadelphia has had in years possible.

Each day is expected to bring a new weather wrinkle.

This guide will help keep you prepared and safe with whatever Mother Nature brings to the Delaware Valley.

Chances for snow, chilly rain and the coldest temperatures the Philadelphia region has experienced in years are on the weather horizon.

It’s a classic January mix of snow, rain and bitter cold, so stay tuned for updates and do your best to stay warm.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is keeping you prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings over the next week. Here's your guide:

Scattered light snow, especially north and west of Philadelphia ❄️

It’s been plenty cold this week, but it has been dry. That’s about to change for some neighborhoods.

Thursday afternoon, a weak system dropping out of Canada brings a chance for some scattered, light snow showers.

The best chance for a seeing some minor accumulation is north and west of Philadelphia. The Lehigh Valley and western suburbs could see a dusting to half of an inch, with a slight chance of a dusting in Philadelphia, northern Delaware and South Jersey.

Maps show minor snow totals by Friday after Thursday's snowfall.

A couple chances for showers, snow this weekend – including during Eagles’ playoff game – but nothing is certain ☔❄️

Friday offers a break with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low 40s. It won’t last as precipitation chances return this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon a chilly light rain moves in. While it might start as snowflakes in the Lehigh Valley, it’ll quickly transition to rain with little to no accumulation. Rainfall totals look to be minimal, with most locations getting around a tenth of an inch.

Sunday’s forecast is trickier, as a system offshore might swing close enough to bring light snow in the afternoon, possibly impacting the Philadelphia Eagles divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams if everything aligns just right, but there’s still a chance it stays offshore entirely.

Stay tuned for any possible snow totals Sunday as the forecast comes into focus in the days ahead.

Pipe-freezing chill: the coldest temperatures of winter so far 🥶

Then comes the real weather story: Martin Luther King Jr. Day turns blustery with highs in the upper 20s, ushering in the coldest air of the season Monday night.

By Tuesday, it’ll feel nearly identical to Christmas Eve 2022, with low temperatures in the single digits and a high of around 18 degrees in Philadelphia.

This Arctic blast lingers into Wednesday morning, bringing the kind of cold that can freeze pipes, so it’s wise to prepare now if that’s been an issue for you before.

As always, be sure to keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and the NBC10 app (download it now) to get the latest forecast.