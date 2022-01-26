Nor'easter Likely to Bring Snow This Weekend: What to Expect

What to Know A coastal storm is looking likely to bring snow to the Philadelphia region this weekend.

Our first chance of snow comes with a passing cold front Friday afternoon into evening. The nor'easter develops early Saturday morning and moves up the East Coast.

The exact timing and track is still to be determined and will impact snow totals.

A nor'easter is expected to bring accumulating snow to the Philadelphia region this weekend with the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches, once again, set to see more snow than the rest of the area.

Here is what we know, so far, about the coastal storm and the potential for snowfall late Friday and Saturday.

Snow Starts Friday, Nor'easter Brings Heavier Snow Saturday

The nor'easter had yet to form as of Wednesday morning, but it is expected to do so later in the week and race up the East Coast. For the next few days expect cold conditions ahead of the storm.

Models are starting to come together in showing light snow starting as a cold front moves through late Friday afternoon into Friday night and then a coastal storm intensifying as it moves up the coast starting early Saturday morning.

Temperatures should be cold enough for just snow to fall, but how much remains unclear.

Should the storm stay farther off the coast (the most likely scenario) then the Jersey Shore, Delaware coast and neighborhoods closer to the Atlantic Ocean would get the most snow.

If the storm tracks closer to the coast (the less likely scenario) then heavier snow totals should be expected into Philadelphia and throughout the region.

Snow is looking likely to start tapering off Saturday afternoon, but could linger longer if the storm doesn't move as quickly as expected.

It's still too early to give snow totals, so stay tuned. The picture should be getting clearer in the next 24 hours or so.

Be sure to shovel whatever snow falls by you as quickly as you can because temps will quickly dip into the teens Sunday morning and stay below freezing throughout the day.

Travel Troubles on the East Coast

Drivers should also be prepared for slow going as the heaviest of the snow falls Saturday. Side streets and sidewalks could be particularly tricky.

Even if the heaviest of the coastal storm misses the Philadelphia region, expect travel troubles on roads and at airports up the East Coast.

Keep checking in with the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and on our app (download it here) for the latest on the snow.