Nor'easter to Bring Saturday Snow: Timing, Where Most Snow Will Fall

What to Know About the Winter Storm A coastal storm is looking likely to bring snow to the Philadelphia region Saturday with the highest accumulations at the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches.

Our first chance of snow comes with a passing cold front Friday afternoon into evening. The nor'easter forms late Friday night into Saturday morning and moves up the East Coast, bringing more significant snow.

The exact track is becoming clearer and will impact snow totals.

A nor'easter is expected to bring accumulating snow to the Philadelphia region Saturday with the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches, once again, set to see more snow than the rest of the area.

Our highest confidence of 6 inches of snow or more is at the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. The farther west you are, the snowfall amounts should be less.

Slight shifts in the storm's track east or west could impact snow totals.

Here is what we know, as of late Thursday morning, about the coastal storm and the potential for snowfall.

When Will Snow Begin?

While the nor'easter has not yet formed, it is expected to develop late Friday night into Saturday morning and race up the East Coast. Between now and then expect cold weather out ahead of the storm.

Light snow and snow showers should form Friday afternoon into evening as a cold front moves through prior to the developing nor'easter.

Then the nor'easter intensifies as it moves up the coast early Saturday morning.

The worst of the snow is expected Saturday morning. Winds should pick up and gust up to 35 to 45 mph on Saturday near the coast.

Snow should start tapering off Saturday afternoon, but could linger longer if the storm is slower and closer to the coast. Expect clearing skies overnight into Sunday.

How Much Snow Should You Expect?

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for snow Friday night through Saturday night for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs and points east and south. Temperatures should be cold enough -- not getting out of the 20s in most places -- for only snow to fall.

Slight adjustments in storm track could impact snow totals but our confidence is greatest in New Jersey and Delaware coastal neighborhoods getting the most snow out of this system.

Down the shore and at the beaches 6 or more inches of snow are likely. Up to double-digit snowfall totals are possible in those areas.

The farther west that you are from the beaches, the less snow you should expect. With that being said, you still should see a couple to several inches of snow in Philadelphia and the surrounding communities. So, keep the snow shovel handy but don't expect backbreaking work.

The Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the distant northern and western suburbs should get the least snow from this system with up to an inch or 2 possible.

Stay tuned in the coming hours as we should be able to share a clearer picture of more specific estimated snow totals.

When Will the Cold Air Leave?

Be sure to shovel or sweep away whatever snow falls by you as quickly as you can because temps will quickly dip into the teens Sunday morning and stay below freezing throughout the day.

Temps finally warm into the mid to upper 30s on Monday. Expect significant melting by the middle of next week as temps will continue to warm.

Travel Troubles on the East Coast

Drivers should also be prepared for slow going as the heaviest of windswept snow falls Saturday. Side streets and sidewalks could be particularly tricky.

Even with the heaviest of the coastal storm expected to miss the Philadelphia region, expect travel troubles on roads and at airports up the East Coast, especially toward southern New England where the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

Keep checking in with the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and in our app (download it here) for the latest on the snow.