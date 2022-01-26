What to Know About the Winter Storm A major coastal storm should bring snow to the Philadelphia region Saturday with the highest accumulations of more than a foot at the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. A winter storm warning is in effect for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs, Delaware and New Jersey.

A First Alert is in effect starting at 7 p.m. Friday and will last through Saturday's storm.

A nor'easter is expected to bring accumulating snow to the Philadelphia region Saturday with up to 14 inches possible for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches, where a blizzard warning will be in effect, making travel near impossible.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Our highest confidence of the most snowfall for the major winter storm is at the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. The farther west you are, the snowfall amounts should be less, but several inches are still expected into Philadelphia and the suburbs.

INCREASING SNOW TOTALS! Enough new late Thursday evening computer model guidance supports a shift upward to our snow totals. Please keep checking back for updates as impacts of storm will change based on higher totals. @brittneyshipp update 11p! @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/6unZKTg9a1 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) January 28, 2022

Slight shifts in the storm's track east or west could impact snow totals.

A First Alert is in effect starting at 7 p.m. Friday and will last through Saturday's storm. A winter storm warning will be in effect through Saturday evening for Philadelphia, the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and all of Delaware.

Here is what we know, as of Friday morning, about the major winter storm and the potential for snowfall.

When Will Snow Begin?

The nor'easter should form Friday morning and race up the East Coast.

Scattered light snow and snow showers can be expected during the day Friday. Between now and then expect chilly weather out ahead of the storm.

The nor'easter should intensify as it moves up the coast Friday night into early Saturday.

Snow should start tapering off Saturday afternoon, but could linger longer if the storm is slower and closer to the coast. Cold gusty winds stick around throughout Saturday and will make it fell like the single digits.

Expect clearing skies overnight into Sunday.

Blizzard Warning at Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches

Heavy snow will continue for much of Saturday morning. Winds should pick up and gust up to 50 mph on Saturday near the coast. The blowing winds will make visibility low.

In coastal Sussex County in Delaware, and Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and coastal Burlington counties in New Jersey people should prepare for the worst with the blizzard warning in effect.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."

How Much Snow Should You Expect?

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for snow Friday night through Saturday night for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs and points east and south. Temperatures should be cold enough -- not getting out of the 20s in most places -- for only snow to fall.

Slight adjustments in storm track could impact snow totals but our confidence is greatest in New Jersey and Delaware coastal neighborhoods getting the most snow out of this system.

Here is a look (as of early Friday morning) at estimated snow totals:

NBC10

Down the shore and at the beaches we could 10 to 14 inches of snow, or more.

The farther west that you are from the beaches, the less snow you should expect:

North and west Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County, Lehigh Valley: 2 to 4 inches

Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington and immediate suburbs: 4 to 7 inches

Interior South Jersey and central Delaware: 7 to 10 inches

Jersey Shore and Delaware Shore points: 10 to 14+ inches

Stay tuned in the coming hours as we could still tweak the estimated snow totals as more information is gathered.

Keep the snow shovel handy. Even though the snow should be fluffier than some of the other recent storms, it could still be difficult to clear due to the total amount and windy conditions.

When Is the Best Time to Get Prepared for the Storm?

Friday during the day is the best time to get prepared for the storm and make any errands. Expect to see plenty of people flocking to grocery and hardware stores. Make sure you have a good snow shovel ready and ice melt.

Visibility is expected to be poor during the height of Saturday's storm. NJDOT is advising folks to be ready to stay at home during Saturday's storm.

A winter storm is expected to impact our state Friday night and into Saturday.

🗣Talk to your job *before* it snows about weather policies and procedures

🚗Stay home

❄Ice and snow, take it slowhttps://t.co/EU9aOPDtiM pic.twitter.com/MjCYLPoRe2 — NJOEM🇺🇸 (@ReadyNJ) January 27, 2022

When Will the Cold Air Leave?

Be sure to shovel or sweep away whatever snow falls by you as quickly as you can because temps will quickly dip into the teens Sunday morning and stay below freezing throughout the day.

Temps finally warm into the mid to upper 30s on Monday. Expect significant melting by the middle of next week as temps will continue to warm.

Travel Troubles on the East Coast

Drivers should also be prepared for slow going as the heaviest of windswept snow falls Saturday. Side streets and sidewalks could be particularly tricky.

Even with the heaviest of the coastal storm expected to miss the Philadelphia region, expect travel troubles on roads and at airports up the East Coast, especially toward southern New England where the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

Keep checking in with the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and in our app (download it here) for the latest on the snow. Should you lose power, you can continue to get NBC10 First Alert Weather Team information on our app.