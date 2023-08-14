First Alert Weather

Severe storms packing potential for flash flooding, tornado moving toward Philly region

A First Alert for damaging wind, flash flooding and a tornado threat is in effect Monday evening

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A string of powerful storms is expected to roar through the Philadelphia region Monday evening.
  • A First Alert will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until midnight.
  • Damaging winds will be the main threat, flooding is possible due to a strong injection of mid- and low-level moisture happening. The chance for isolated tornadoes is present.

Stay weather aware Monday night as severe storms packing the potential of flash flooding, damaging winds and even a tornado move through the region.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for damaging wind, flash flooding and a tornado threat from 6 p.m. Monday to midnight.

Map shows all of the Philadelphia in red for the threat of severe storms Monday night.
NBC10
Map shows all of the Philadelphia in red for the threat of severe storms Monday night.
An area of low pressure along with a warm front very close to us puts us in an ideal spot this evening and overnight for storms to turn severe and spin a tornado or two. The storms could move in ahead of the sun setting and then continue through the night.

Damaging winds will be the main threat and flooding is possible due to a strong injection of mid- and low-level moisture happening.

Bars show threats of varying severe weather risks on Aug. 14, 2023.
NBC10
Damaging wind and heavy rain are among the biggest threats Monday night.

The models have much of the Delaware Valley on a 2 out of 5 of severe weather risk. That "Slight" level means that scattered severe and intense storms are possible over a short duration of time. A couple of tornadoes could also occur.

Graphic explains what a Level 2, or slight, severe weather threat means.
NBC10
The severe weather threat level for Monday night is a 2 out of 5.

The stormy weather could continue into early Tuesday. The stormy weather overnight could even wake some people up.

The Philadelphia region won't be in the clear even after Monday's storms pass as meteorologists are tracking another round of strong to severe storms later on Tuesday.

The best bet is to keep an eye on the weather forecasts on NBC10 News and download the NBC10 app to ensure you get breaking weather alerts sent to your phone.

