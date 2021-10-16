Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as Storms Move In

A line of thunderstorms is coming through Philadelphia and its suburbs Saturday afternoon, with severe thunderstorm warnings already issued for parts of our area.

Parts of Bucks County in Pennsylvania and Mercer County in New Jersey are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Chester, New Castle and Salem County had earlier severe thunderstorm warnings.

Damaging gusts of up to 60 mph, blinding downpours and cloud to ground lightning is possible, said First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Part of New Castle Co. DE, Salem Co. NJ, Chester Co. PA until 4 PM. Damaging gusts to 60 MPH. Blinding downpours. Some cloud to ground lightning. Get inside & away from windows. Track storms: https://t.co/Ajd9mKEgs6 @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/g7UFya174i — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) October 16, 2021

Storms are likely to continue throughout our area until this evening, Sosna said. (See our live interactive radar below. If you are having trouble seeing it, click here.)

After the rain, the 80-degree temperatures that the region has enjoyed are going to come to an end, with temperatures plummeting into the relatively chilly 60s.