Severe Storms With Damaging Winds to Hit Region Tuesday

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for the entire region on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon bringing with it thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, small hail and brief, heavy downpours.

There will be an initial round of showers in the morning between 9 a.m. and noon. Then possibly damaging storms will hit the area shortly after 12 p.m. The line will then clear out between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Temperatures will then drop into the 30’s Tuesday night.

