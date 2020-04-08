Severe Storms With Damaging Winds to Hit Region Thursday and Friday

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our area Thursday through Friday due to storms with damaging winds hitting our region.

WHEN: Thursday 11 a.m. through Friday afternoon.

WHERE: All neighborhoods.

WHAT: First, a line of storms will pass through late Thursday morning through early afternoon with damaging winds. Gusts of over 50 mph are possible though this will be isolated.

Second, winds behind the front will crank through the area as the system passes over New England Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. These winds will be very gusty, peaking between 40 and 50 mph from time to time on both days.

