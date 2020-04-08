First Alert

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds to Hit Region Thursday and Friday

The storm will bring 40 to 50 mph wind gusts to our region Thursday morning through Friday afternoon

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our area Thursday through Friday due to storms with damaging winds hitting our region. 

WHEN: Thursday 11 a.m. through Friday afternoon.

WHERE: All neighborhoods.

Weather Stories

forecast 4 hours ago

First Alert Weather: More Storms Possible

weather forecast 17 hours ago

NBC10 First Alert Weather: Severe Storms to Hit Our Area Overnight

WHAT: First, a line of storms will pass through late Thursday morning through early afternoon with damaging winds. Gusts of over 50 mph are possible though this will be isolated. 

Second, winds behind the front will crank through the area as the system passes over New England Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. These winds will be very gusty, peaking between 40 and 50 mph from time to time on both days. 

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest on the storm.

This article tagged under:

First AlertweatherSTORMwindgusts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us