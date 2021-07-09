FIRST ALERT: More Severe Storms Threaten Friday

What to Know Remain weather aware even with Tropical Storm Elsa gone. More severe storms threaten Friday afternoon and evening.

A First Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday due to another round of scattered severe storms.

Heavy downpours and potential damaging winds could hit throughout the Philadelphia region.

Thursday's storms brought some damage and power outages to the Philadelphia suburbs, Elsa then overnight brought tornado warnings to Delaware and New Jersey neighborhoods and now a third round of storms threatens.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued another First Alert for heavy downpours and damaging winds throughout the Philadelphia region as more storms pop-up from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

The next rain and storm threat comes Friday afternoon and evening.

Humidity sticks around and builds during the day Friday, with some sunshine helping fuel stormy conditions as the day goes on.

Power outages can't be ruled out, so be sure to charge your devices during the day.

