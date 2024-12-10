Severe storms, strong wind, flood risk to hit Philly region

What to Know A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for the Philadelphia region on Wednesday between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Thick fog will return Tuesday night ahead of the heavy rain and gusty winds.

The storm will bring heavy rain, damaging winds and potential flooding throughout the region during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

While temperatures will rise to the 60s on Wednesday, they'll plummet on Thursday with a winter-like chill following the storm and bitter wind chills.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for the Philadelphia region on Wednesday from 4 a.m. through 8 p.m. due to a powerful storm system that will bring heavy rain, damaging winds and potential flooding.

Thick fog ahead of the storm

Thick fog will return to the area Tuesday evening as warm air surges ahead of the storm’s cold front, reducing visibility throughout the region.

Rain moves in Tuesday, becomes heavy on Wednesday

Rain will then develop Tuesday night, becoming steady and heavy at times throughout Wednesday.

The heaviest rainfall and strongest winds are expected to coincide with the passage of the cold front during Wednesday’s afternoon and evening commutes.

Rainfall totals across the Philadelphia region will range between two to three inches with locally higher amounts possible in areas impacted by isolated thunderstorms. The heavy rainfall concerns raises concerns for ponding on roadways and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas where leaves may block storm drains.

Strong winds increase risk of power outages, storm damage

Strong wind gusts will accompany the storm, reaching 25 to 35 mph inland and 40 to 50 mph along the coast. Higher gusts may also be produced by isolated thunderstorms. The winds increase the risk of tree damage and power outages.

A rise in temperatures on Wednesday, a big drop on Thursday

Temperatures will reach the 60s on Wednesday before the cold front sweeps through. After the cold front, temperatures will plummet as west-northwest winds bring a winter-like chill. Temperatures overnight into Thursday will drop into the 20s. Thursday’s highs will be in the 30s and feel more like the 20s due to gusty winds.

Download the NBC10 app and follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather team to get the latest updates on the severe weather.