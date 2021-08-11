weather forecast

Severe Storms Move Into Our Region

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

More storms are moving through our area Wednesday as the heat wave continues to grip the entire region. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, western South Jersey and central/northern Delaware until 9 p.m.

Storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as well as intense and dangerous cloud to ground lightning began to move in around 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the heat wave, which began on Tuesday, is expected to last until Friday with feels-like temperatures – or heat indexes – reaching between 100 to 105 degrees. 

