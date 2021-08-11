Severe Storms Move Into Our Region

More storms are moving through our area Wednesday as the heat wave continues to grip the entire region.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, western South Jersey and central/northern Delaware until 9 p.m.

Storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as well as intense and dangerous cloud to ground lightning began to move in around 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the heat wave, which began on Tuesday, is expected to last until Friday with feels-like temperatures – or heat indexes – reaching between 100 to 105 degrees.

