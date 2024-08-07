Music & Musicians

Rain, rain, go away: how severe storms can impact your concert fun

After many storms and showers across the Philadelphia area, with more to come this weekend, concerts at major outdoor venues are being forced to adjust on the fly

By Andrea-Rose Oates

Mother Nature has hit Philadelphia with flooding rainstorms that just won't stop -- outside of stopping the music.

NBC10's First Alert Weather Team announced flooding in communities on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to both sides of the Delaware River.

Zach Bryan fans get drenched, but eventually get a show

The storms even affected country music lovers at the Zach Bryan show in South Philadelphia, undoubtedly causing temporary disappointment among the fans.

The 'Pink Skies' and 'Something Orange' singer is currently on his "The Quittin Time Tour," featuring two shows at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field.

At his Aug. 6 show, fans waited patiently -- some in the pouring rain -- to see the singer.

They turned to social media hoping for updates on when the show could go on. At first Lincoln Financial Field posted on X about severe weather nearby: "for your safety, please remain sheltered in place away from the open seating areas."

Just before 9:30 p.m., The Linc said "The Zach Bryan concert tonight is NOT cancelled. The gates will reopen when the severe weather shelter in place has been lifted."

Fans regained hope at 10:06 p.m. when it was announced that Zach Bryan would perform at 10:20 p.m., nearly 3 hours after the scheduled start time.

NBC10 News reached out to Lincoln Financial Field for a comment, but did not get a response. Updates for events can be found on their X (Twitter Account).

Ahead of more rain Wednesday, Camden County canceled a free concert form the rock band Eve 6 "in the interest of public safety.

What happens if it's stormy for Green Day at CBP?

So, with another Bryan show at The Linc Wednesday night and one Friday from punk rock icons Green Day at Citizens Bank Park with rain the forecast, how will fans know if the severe weather affects their plans?

A Citizens Bank Park ticketing office representative said, ''The show [Green Day] is still planning to perform on Friday and Saturday. If the weather is extreme, there is a possibility of a delay, and if it's rained out, it will need to be rescheduled.''

Fans should stay updated by checking Green Day's and Citizens Bank Park's social media ahead of and during the Friday, Aug. 9, concert.

