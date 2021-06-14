First Alert: Severe Storms Packing Power Outage Threat to Strike Overnight

What to Know Be sure to charge your device before you go to sleep because a line of strong storms could knock out power overnight.

A First Alert for severe storms is in effect in the Philadelphia region from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Hail, lightning strikes and power outages are among the threats posed by the storms.

You might get woken up by booms of thunder overnight as a line of severe storms roar through the Philadelphia region.

Severe Storms Could Wake You Overnight

A line of severe storms, packing the threat of downpours, damaging winds, power outages, lightning strikes and hail is expected to move through Monday night into early Tuesday.

The damaging wind, hail and lightning pose the biggest threats. There is also a low chance for an isolated tornado and flooding.

Ahead of the storms, there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or shower Monday afternoon and around dinnertime -- especially in the Pennsylvania suburbs. Otherwise, you should see partly sunny skies that will help heat us up during the day.

A strong cold front will then sweep through the region from the west, bringing a threat of severe storms. Downpours with hail and damaging wind may lead to power outages.

You want to make sure to charge your phone and devices during the day Monday and download the NBC10 app, that way you can still get the latest weather alerts, forecast and news from NBC10 News, even if you lose power overnight.

Looking Ahead to Sunny Weather

The showers should mostly be gone before daybreak Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday morning, then the breeze picks up and the humidity begins to fall later in the day. Tuesday highs reach into the lower 80s.

A stretch of gorgeous, sunny warm outdoor weather arrives for Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will be low and afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s.