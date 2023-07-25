Severe storms bring heavy rain, wind and flooding to Philly region

Severe storms are bringing heavy rain, thunder and flooding to the Philadelphia region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for parts of South Jersey and Delaware until 4:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for parts of Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties until 6 p.m. as well as parts of Montgomery and Chester counties until 7:45 p.m.

There were reports of flash flooding in Green Lane in Montgomery County as well as West Whiteland Township in Chester County Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said they also received several photos of roads that were completely impassible with a creek overflowing its banks near McLean Station Road in Red Hill, Pennsylvania.

Officials also said there have been multiple reports of water rescues in West Whiteland Township.

An NBC10 viewer also reported flooding near Route 100 in Exton, Chester County.

This photo from L. Martini shows flooding near Route 100 in Exton, Pennsylvania

In the Philadelphia area, the flooding could impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other drainage and low lying areas, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS also said the following locations in and around Philadelphia could experience flash flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening:

Philadelphia, Yeadon, Folcroft, Swarthmore, East Lansdowne, Darby Township, Philadelphia International Airport, South Philadelphia, Tinicum Township and Drexel Hill.

The following highways could also be impacted by flooding:

Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 7 and 15.

Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 342 and 349.

Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 0.

Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 2.

If you’re currently driving, do not go towards a flooded road and turn around immediately.

The storms caused Philadelphia International Airport to issue a ground stop Tuesday afternoon.

Flights heading to #PHLAirport are currently experiencing a ground stop due to thunderstorms. Weather-related delays impacting flights from PHL are decreasing. Check with your airline for flight status updates. https://t.co/QgE8QDKNQz — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) July 25, 2023

