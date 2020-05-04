See Ya, Spring Sun: Big Drop in Temperatures Ahead

Brrr ... don't put those sweaters and fuzzy socks away yet.

Unseasonably cold weather is headed our way, including morning temperatures that could be at freezing in Philadelphia's suburbs next weekend.

"It is going to drop off fast," said First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Schwartz.

The biggest drop starts Wednesday, when high temperatures will struggle to get into the low 50s. Much of the area could also see rain.

Highs will recover a bit Thursday and Friday, but then plunge even deeper Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night could even see frost and freeze warnings.

"It is not going to feel like Mother's Day, that is for sure. It's going to feel almost like winter out there," Schwartz said.

Even during the day Saturday and on Mother's Day on Sunday, temperatures are expected to only reach the mid-50s to low 60s with gusting winds.

Here's what to expect through the weekend:

TUE: Partly sunny. High 62, low 42

WED: Cloudy and chilly, showers. High 52, low 47

THUR: Partly cloudy, High 65, low 43

FRI: Chilly and wet. High 58, low 46

SAT: Cold blast. High 50, low 37

SUN: Stays chilly. High 57, low 37

Download the free NBC10 to track the weather, including with First Alert Interactive Radar.