seasonal allergies

Seasonal Allergies Will Be Bad This Week. Deciphering the Symptoms

Your allergies may make you feel under the weather this week

NBC10

Health is top of mind for most of us right now with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But in addition to the coronavirus, there’s the regular flu and seasonal allergies you might be enduring.

If you find yourself with the following symptoms, chances are it's seasonal allergies and not the coronavirus causing your misery:

  • watery and itchy eyes
  • sneezing
  • stuffiness
  • runny nose
  • itch in your nose, roof of mouth and/or ears

These are the classic symptoms of seasonal allergies. And this allergy season is hitting earlier and harder than in the past few years.  

Weather Stories

weekend weather Feb 28

A Bitter Cold End to February Before a March Warm-up

weekend weather Feb 28

First Alert Weather: Chilly and Dry to Start the Weekend

You can thank a perfect storm of the recent warm winter combined with our mild spring weather these past couple of weeks. The combination is causing an abundance of tree pollen in the air, weeks ahead of schedule.

Right now Maple and Juniper trees are producing the majority of the pollen. As spring wears on, other types of trees will be causing high pollen counts. During the late spring and summer, grass and weeds become the dominant pollen. Fall is when ragweed kicks into gear.

Finally, seasonal allergies will not give you a fever, the chills, or a dry cough.

You can reduce your allergy symptoms by reducing the amount of time you spend outside on dry and windy days. Wash your clothes and bedsheets frequently and keep your home windows shut. Washing your face with water several times a day can also help.

Finally, if your symptoms are so bad and irritating, over the counter medicine or an allergist can help for long-term relief.

Over the next few days, pollen will be highest Friday afternoon, parts of Sunday and a good chunk of next week. Remember, pollen is always higher on non-rainy days.

This article tagged under:

seasonal allergiescoronavirusSteve Sosnacoronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us