Seasonal Allergies Will Be Bad This Week. Deciphering the Symptoms

Health is top of mind for most of us right now with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But in addition to the coronavirus, there’s the regular flu and seasonal allergies you might be enduring.

If you find yourself with the following symptoms, chances are it's seasonal allergies and not the coronavirus causing your misery:

watery and itchy eyes

sneezing

stuffiness

runny nose

itch in your nose, roof of mouth and/or ears

These are the classic symptoms of seasonal allergies. And this allergy season is hitting earlier and harder than in the past few years.

You can thank a perfect storm of the recent warm winter combined with our mild spring weather these past couple of weeks. The combination is causing an abundance of tree pollen in the air, weeks ahead of schedule.

Right now Maple and Juniper trees are producing the majority of the pollen. As spring wears on, other types of trees will be causing high pollen counts. During the late spring and summer, grass and weeds become the dominant pollen. Fall is when ragweed kicks into gear.

Finally, seasonal allergies will not give you a fever, the chills, or a dry cough.

You can reduce your allergy symptoms by reducing the amount of time you spend outside on dry and windy days. Wash your clothes and bedsheets frequently and keep your home windows shut. Washing your face with water several times a day can also help.

Finally, if your symptoms are so bad and irritating, over the counter medicine or an allergist can help for long-term relief.

Over the next few days, pollen will be highest Friday afternoon, parts of Sunday and a good chunk of next week. Remember, pollen is always higher on non-rainy days.