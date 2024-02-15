Here we snow again!

For the second time this week, snow is expected to fall on much of the Philadelphia region, but unlike Tuesday morning's storm that left a foot or more in parts of the area, this storm isn't expected to leave much more than a few inches in some places.

Unlike Tuesday's system that began as rain before transitioning to snow, Saturday's system is expected to just bring snow from the Delaware Beaches to the Jersey Shore to the Lehigh Valley.

When will it snow on Saturday?

"Most people will sleep through this," said NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley.

The snow is expected to start after midnight in most neighborhoods and start to taper off after daybreak on Feb. 17, 2024.

So, you might sleep right through any flakes falling and wake up to a blanket of white on the ground.

Snow should be gone before noon and you could even see some sun Saturday afternoon as temps warm to around 40.

How much snow will fall?

Most places should get an inch or two with some neighborhoods getting up to 4 inches or so of snow. Look at this map just to see how widespread accumulating snow is expected to be.

NBC10 Here is an early look at estimated snow totals for Feb. 17, 2024.

It will produce some slippery conditions that lead to a slushy mess in neighborhoods. You might even need to do some light shoveling on the sidewalk and driveway.

But, overall, this isn't expected to be a major snow in the Philadelphia region.

Melting should continue on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs around 40.

