What to Know Rain is finally returning this week and bringing gusty winds (and possibly snow for some) with it.

The first part of the storm should just be rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The second half of the storm could drop some snow on the Poconos and other northern and western parts of the region Thursday night through Friday.

Be sure to have the most up-to-date version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your advice to get weather updates and track the wet weather with our live radar.

Some much-needed November Rain is pushing toward the Philadelphia region this week and before the two-part storm moves out it could bring the first snowflakes of the season to the Poconos and northern parts of the area.

Everywhere should get rain Wednesday night into early Thursday as the system that ushers in gusty winds. The backend of the storm could drop some snow on the Poconos and Lehigh Valley Thursday night into Friday.

The gusty conditions then stick around into the weekend.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10

With so many moving parts and after weeks of drought-like dry days, this storm will feel like a big change. The First Alert Weather Team is getting you prepared and breaking it all down for you:

November rain to soak Philadelphia region

The rain -- fueled by a storm pushing in from the west -- is expected to begin after sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday night and the rain from part 1 of the system should wrap up by Thursday morning.

You then could see a dry and breezy stretch on Thursday.

We need this rain, badly, and even though a half inch or more is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, it won't put much of a dent in the drought conditions that have turned many lawns into dust bowls, led to wildfires and caused some water usage restrictions.

Backend of storm could bring first snowflakes

The storm finally moves out Thursday (Nov. 21, 2024) night, but some showers will linger through Friday. Enough cold air will be in place for a transition to snow to occur up in the Pocono Mountains and possibly down into the Lehigh Valley and northernmost suburbs should cold air from Canada push further south.

NBC10 Snow could be falling in colder neighborhoods north and west of Philadelphia Thursday night.

It's too soon to determine any accumulation amounts, but the National Weather Service says some places in the Poconos could get 1 inch of snow or more. Snow is a welcome sight for ski resorts looking to open for the season.

NBC10 Folks in the Poconos could get some snow Thursday through Friday.

In the Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs, Philadelphia and points south, some more light rain could fall Thursday night through Friday as bands of moisture move through.

A brisk wind is expected for Friday, with the chance for showers continuing north and west of Philadelphia.

NBC10 Wet weather could continue on and off Friday.

Friday is the coldest day of the week, highs below normal and getting only in the 40s.

Winds keep blowing into weekend

Winds will start gusting with this storm and could lead to some travel delays and power outages, but none of the impacts are expected to be widespread.

Winds should gust between 25 to 30 mph for several days before finally calming down on Sunday.

NBC10 Gusty winds blow into the weekend.