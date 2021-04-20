Spring Storms to Bring in Winter-Like Cold

What to Know Shorts, an umbrella and a coat: You can use them all in the days to come.

A storm system is expected to move through Wednesday, dropping temps to near freezing by Thursday morning.

The cold temps don't last long as the highs on Friday are expected to be more seasonable for late April.

It’s a typical setup at this time of year: a very warm day followed by a strong cold front. That front triggers a line of thunderstorms, and some could contain strong winds. Then colder air moves in behind the front. That’s what is coming in the next few days.

The only unusual part of this sequence is just how cold the air is behind that front.

We’ll be going from 70s Tuesday afternoon to near 70 in some areas Wednesday just ahead of the storms. Some rain showers could pop up during Wednesday morning. The storms are then expected to move in late Wednesday morning and be all gone by Wednesday evening.

The biggest threat from Wednesday's storms is a moderate chance for damaging winds. You could also see some hail and lightning strikes.

Main threat tomorrow is damaging winds. Part of the question is the timing of the expected line of thunderstorms moving through. pic.twitter.com/8zKJ1aevTd — Glenn Schwartz (@HurricaneNBC10) April 20, 2021

Then, cold winds set us up for a Thursday morning low temperature around 35 degrees and a wind chill in the 20s. That is nowhere near a record, but it sure is NOT common this far into April.

The chill won’t last long. Once the sun comes up Friday, temperatures will start to rise rapidly, quickly jumping back to the seasonable 60s.

And Saturday could reach 70 degrees before another cold front brings rain for part of the weekend.

